THIRSSUR: Signalling a marked shift in the panchavadyam competition which had been a male preserve in the past, an all-girls’ team from St Joseph’s Anglo Indian School, Kozhikode secured the A grade in the HSS category. Most importantly, the team led by Ayona Johnson, which had Agna Vivek, Swetha Sajeev, Swathi Sankar, Josna Sunny and Brinda Binesh as its members, won the appreciation of the audience and the judges.

It was under the tutelage of K A Satheeshan the girls, with no previous connection to panchavadyam, had undergone training for the past three years. Last year also, the group had secured the A grade and the third place. The girls are quite passionate about the percussion ensemble.

“ I am glad they have made it so far. They are extremely hard-working and this is the result of their dedication. I hope they will take the art to the next generation and that they will also inspire girls to take up traditional art forms other than dances,” Satheeshan said after the results were announced. Earlier, the all-girls’ team brought the audience to its feet.