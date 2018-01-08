THRISSUR: Unbelievable, but true nonetheless: An 84-year-old arts aficionado who has attended every edition of the State School Arts Festival since 1968. However, even 50 years on, P K Raghavan’s enthusiasm for the cultural extravaganza, billed as the largest of its kind in the entire Asian region, has only grown with each passing edition.

The octogenarian has also proved a lucky talisman for BSS Gurukulam School, Alathur, which had won five back-to-back titles in the High School section at the festival. Raghavan is such a household name among students of the school who seek his blessings before taking part in the competitions. His advancing years notwithstanding, Raghavan prefers to travel alone and his companions are mainly students of the school from Palakkad. “I have been to the venue of all the State School Arts Festivals held since 1968. Prior to it, I participated as a student in events, including chenda and edaka,” he told Express at the Fine Arts College, one of the venues.

Raghavan said he was also associated with the arts fest as a certificate writer for 20 years (1967-1987) when he retired from job as a teacher in an aided school. “My interest in the festival has not waned even after all these years. Surrounded by the young talents, I have never felt the growing years and age has never come in the way during the back-to-back visits to the youth fest,” he said.

Reflecting on his three-decade long experience as a visitor to the arts fest venues, Raghavan said the competition among the participants was more intense these days. He also said the introduction of grading system has taken the zing out of the competition. This is despite the fact the grading system has several advantages. Raghavan’s family, comprises two sons and a daughter with whom he stays- he lost his wife some time back - had been initially surprised by his fascination for the school arts festival but they have now realised he derives immense pleasure out of it.