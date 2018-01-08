KOCHI: Attaining optimum work-life balance is a modern myth, head of Disaster Risk Reduction in the UN Environment Programme Muralee Thummarukudy said on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating an interactive session organised by the Kochi chapter of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).

“With traditional concepts of work itself changing dramatically and with technology opening up several alternatives to humanly managed jobs, tomorrow’s jobs cannot be straitjacketed as before,” Muralee said.

“The concept of family is changing the world over. Friends, including those from social media, are now emerging as the new emotional support group for an individual in place of parents, spouses and children. A world where people may be paid allowances for not doing any job is now a distinct possibility in developed countries,” he said.

The meeting felicitated ambulance driver Snehal and ambulance owner P K Aneesh who recently drove from Thodupuzha to Kolenchery in 24 minutes to enable a surgery for a two-month child.

President of the AIPC Kochi chapter K Sreenivasan, AIPC state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan, state secretary Sudhir Mohan, Kochi chapter vice-president Henry Austin, secretary Eldho Chirackachalil, M P Joseph IAS (retired) and Lalitha Mathew also spoke.