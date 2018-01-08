THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said Thrithala MLA V T Balram’s controversial comments on communist icon A K Gopalan are not the opinion of the Congress party, but only his personal remarks.

‘’I called Balram to know the fact. He told me he had made the comment in response to an FB user who had questioned the alleged sexual harassment of Solar scam accused Saritha Nair by various Congress leaders,’’ Chennithala said in his Facebook post.

Pointing out the Congress party does not agree with the statement, he said the party does not agree to insult any person. AKG was the first Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha and was a great leader who was admired by all. When making statements and remarks in social media, leaders should have to be cautious, he said.

Moreover, Chennithala also reminded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to advice his ministers before advising Congress members. “I read the Chief Minister’s post on Facebook on the issue. The ministers, as well as CPM leaders, have been insulting various leaders right from Gandhiji to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Chief Ministers and others. Why is the Chief Minister silent when his Cabinet colleagues are making such insults?” he said.