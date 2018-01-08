THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leashed out against the Congress on Thursday over V T Balram MLA’s comments on communist stalwart A K Gopalan, saying the stand taken by the Congress on the MLA’s remarks has revealed the rot within the party.

“The Congress legislator, who insulted the great man who fought for the country’s freedom while holding a Congress flag, may not know the Congress’ history or AKG’s life. It is sheer impropriety and stupidity. The Congress should explain whether the stupidity is their hallmark,” Vijayan said. He said AKG lived on in people’s hearts and attempts to defame him will hurt the sentiments of workers, farmers and commoners in the country.

“It is a tragedy for the Congress party that no person with some sense is left in the party to correct the stupid legislator. Its a pity he is not correcting himself even after protests,” he said.

Stupidity, arrogance and the greed for fame should not be at the risk of the feelings of masses. Let Congress party has the propriety to understand the act has hurt the self-respect of the land, let alone the dear leader and his wife, Pinarayi said.