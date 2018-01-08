THRISSUR: A Total of 10 fake appeal orders, all issued by the Child Rights Commission, have been found so far in the ongoing State School Youth Festival, the authorities have said. Those individuals/teams, who have failed at the district level, come to participate with the appeal orders from various watchdogs.

Speaking to Express, Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar said fake orders have been received by the appeal committee for group dance, keralanadanam, oppana, kuchipudi, mappila song, vattapatt and kolkali.

“It’s really unfortunate such scrupulous activities are continuing despite the efforts to reduce the appeals,” said Mohan Kumar. “It should be understood that an organised gang is working behind it. This is a serious issue, which needs to be strongly dealt with,” he pointed.

“What’s more interesting is the fact that original seals of the Child Rights Commission have been used on the orders. In all the certificates same person has put the signature for registrar. Signatures of two former members of the the commission were found on them,” he added.

Mohan Kumar said they cannot take action against the children, who have given the appeal and they have taken the issue with the Child Rights Commission. It is unfortunate there is strong move to spoil our efforts to bring transparency by introducing the grade system. Now it seems that even grade system would have to be removed, he lamented. To better scrutiny, a team of senior officers has been constituted.

The Director of Public Instruction said they cannot take action against the children and they have taken the issue with the Child Rights Commission