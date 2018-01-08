KOLLAM: At a time when cases of police misconduct and brutality are being reported from across the state almost daily, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday came out with a strong warning for the force.

Reminding the police they were expected to uphold the government’s policy, he said cops who followed an inhumane approach to policing will be dealt with strongly. He made the statement at a function at the Kollam City Police Commissioner’s Office, where it was presented with ISO certification. “The role of the police is not limited to maintaining law and order. They also have some obligations towards society. While modern policing is all about becoming accessible and people-friendly, some officers in our force are yet to accept these changes,” the CM said.

Not mincing his words against such officers who indulge in third-degree methods and misconduct, the CM warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Interestingly, the CM’s admonition comes a day after an alleged case of atrocity was reported from Kollam East Police Station.

Nandu, DYFI Kilikolloor zonal committee member and an organizing committee member of the CPM district conference, alleged on Saturday that he was manhandled by the police. According to Nandu, he was taken into custody after his motorcycle hit a Pink Patrol Car. At Kollam East PS, some cops misbehaved with him and one of them even slapped him, he said. He later filed a complaint with the Kollam City Police Commissioner.