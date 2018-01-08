PALAKKAD: Continuing his tirade against the CPM, V T Balram MLA on Sunday said the act of the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protecting the minister who spoke ill of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reflected the abyss into which the party has fallen.

In a new Facebook post, Balram said it was Singh who had brought the country’s economy and fuelled the development seen today.

“The minister who spoke in bad taste about Manmohan Singh was neither aware of the history of the nation nor the former PM’s life,” Balram said.

He said the minister’s act amounted to ignorance. “It is for the CPM and the government to explain whether this ignorance applies to them too,” he said.

“Manmohan Singh raised the living standards of the poor and downtrodden , enabling them to become middle-class citizens. In such a context, he was a ‘messiah of the poor’ not in a ceremonial sense but in practice. Not a drop of mud should fall on him, as it is tantamount to humiliating the middle class, workers, farmers and the common man,” Balram said.

“The fact the CPM leadership and the government lacked the wisdom to correct the ignorant minister is one of the ‘disasters’ facing the state and the party,” he said. “The minister’s comments have not only hurt Manmohan Singh and the party he represents but also the self-respect of the nation. The CPM and the government should understand this,” Balram said in the post.