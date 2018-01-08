THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Test fishing boats equipped to receive weather info via NAVIC developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will depart from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, Neendakara in Kollam and Kochi on Friday morning.

NAVIC will help fishermen identify fishing grounds, wind speeds, rainfall, low pressure regions and also provide warnings.

The state government plans to rig 500 boats with the equipment in the first phase. Friday’s trips will help test the efficacy of the navigational aid.