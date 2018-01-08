THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s education loan repayment support scheme is getting an overwhelming response with about 75,000 candidates registering for assistance. The deadline to apply for the scheme was extended recently following the request by candidates who could not secure PAN cards in time. These candidates had availed of a bank loan when PAN number was not mandatory. The new deadline is January 31.

The officials said the banks concerned have started processing of applications after which they will be forwarded to the government through the State-Level Bankers’ Committee. Earlier, the government had dropped the condition that candidates should obtain an eligibility certificate from the village officer which was to be counter-signed by a gazetted officer.

The officer’s certificate was to attest that the candidate’s annual gross salary was well within the eligibility criteria. As per the revised guidelines, candidates need not submit the village officer’s certificate.

Instead, the candidates employed in formal sectors can submit the annual salary certificate issued by the appointing authority or the head of office. Those employed in the informal sector can submit an affidavit in the prescribed format stating that their annual income is within the threshold limit.

As per the scheme, a candidate is eligible for repayment support until he or she gets an employment in formal or informal sector and when his/her consolidated annual gross salary exceeds four hundred per cent of the annual instalment (principal and interest), scheduled by the bank which provided the loan. Applications for the scheme can be submitted on the website elrs.kerala.gov.in