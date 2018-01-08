THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state saw lesser road accidents in 2017 compared to previous year. According to the police data, 4,035 deaths were reported in road accidents across the state in 2017, compared to 4,287 in 2016. The total number of critically injured persons was 29,471 last year against 30,100 in 2016. Total injured persons also came down to 12,840 in 2017 from 14008 in 2016. As many as 38,462 accidents took place in 2017 while 2016 witnessed 39,420.

In a statement, state police chief Loknath Behera said the various awareness programmes implemented by the department led to the positive results.

In comparison to 2016, the total number of accident deaths reported in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram rural, Alappuzha, Ernakulam rural, Idukki, Thrissur city, Thrissur rural, Malappuram, Kozhikode rural, Wayanad and Kasargod were also lower in 2017. The total number of people critically injured in accidents was also reportedly lesser in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram rural, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam city, Thrissur rural, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode city, Kozhikode rural, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod police districts.

“Initiatives including Subhayatra and Save Our Fellow Traveller (SOFT) under the state police succeeded in reducing the accidents in the state to a large extent. Of the projects, SOFT also won national recognition. Besides, proper surveillance by police via CCTV cameras and interceptors also helped in reducing the number of accidents,” Behera said.

At a year-end meeting at the police headquarters, Behera instructed fellow policemen to initiate appropriate measures to bring down the number of accidents in 2018.

