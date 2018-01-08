THRISSUR: Even on the second day of State School Youth Festival, stage 10 ‘Manchadi’ in Sahitya Akademi saw protests citing poor arrangements by the organisers. It brought disappointment not just to the participants from various school, but to the people who flooded the venue with the hope of enjoying nadanpattu.

The venue courted controversy on the first day of the festival. The team performing oppana was deeply disappointed with the stage and mike facilities that were arranged.

Even though the issue concerning the participants was brought to the notice of the organising committee and chairman V S Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, by the participants, parents and teachers, no steps were taken in this regard. While a huge crowd had gathered to hear folk song, they were forced to stand in the sun. The delay further dampened the mood. While the team comprises at least seven people, unavailability of microphones further took the sheen out of the event.

In fact, at least 12 microphones are required for the event. Similarly, there were no potable water and proper light facilities in the venue, much to the chagrin of the participants, their guardians and the public. Usha, who came with her mother from Erattupetta in Kottayam, said it is unfortunate the arrangements are inadequate. She had come to see her sister perform. However, they had to stand for hours in the sun as the number of seats was limited.