KOCHI: The controversy over the land scam rocking the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese took a fresh turn on Sunday with the Presbyterial Council sending a missive to the Synod of the Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, to take up the issue at the synod beginning on Monday.

The Synod of the Bishops is the highest administrative and spiritual council in the Syro-Malabar Church’s affairs.

Stating the controversy has “shaken the conscience” of the Syro-Malabar Church at large and the Archdiocese in particular, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary, Presbysterial Council, in the letter said, the whole Church and society are awaiting a creative intervention of the Synod in this regard.

The six-day Synod will be held at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, and the first session will be chaired by Cardinal George Alencherry.

The land deal reportedly involved sale of five plots of the Church land in Thrikkakkara municipality to clear the rising interest payments on the bank loan of `60 crore it took in 2015 to purchase 23.22 acres to start a medical college near Kochi airport. Apparently, a deal was struck with a realtor for `27.3 crore on condition that the land would not be resold. However, he sold the holdings to around 36 different buyers and had only deposited `9.13 crore in the Church’s account.

It is alleged Cardinal Alencherry, in lieu of the balance amount, decided to transfer the ownership of prime plots in Kochi in exchange for 42 acres in Munnar and Kothamangalam. Mundadan, in his letter, said the controversial issue was widely discussed in all the Canonical bodies of the Archdiocese such as Consultative Body, Financial Council, Presbyterial Council and Presbyterium, and was unanimously agreed to report to the apex bodies of the Church.

The Archbishop had appointed a panel, including priests and laymen, to inquire into the matter and this commission found there had been violations of canon and civil laws which directly affect both moral and financial credibility of the people involved in it.

“The issue was much discussed in all the media and some of the laymen have already filed case in this regard,” said the Secretary of the Presbyterial Council. He said the Synod should take up this issue in the present Synod and hold serious deliberations on the matter and resolve this issue “reasonably and exemplarily for the whole Church”.