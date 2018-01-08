THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has introduced additional special trains connecting Chennai and Visakhapatnam to clear the extra rush during the Makaravilakku season.

The Chennai Egmore - Kochuveli (06091), an unreserved special train, will start at 7 am from Chennai on January 12 and reach Kochuveli at 10.50 pm. The return train (06092) from Kochuveli will start at 11 pm on January 14 and reach Chennai Central at 5.25 pm the next day.

Special fare special biweekly Kollam-Visakhapatnam special fare special train (08568) will leave Kollam at 5.45 am on January 12, 15, 19 and 22 (Monday/Friday) and reach Visakhapatnam at 12.30 pm the next day.

The return train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 11 pm on January 10, 13, 17 and 20 (Saturday/ Wednesday) and will reach Kollam at 3.45 am the third day.

The Visakhapatnam-Kollam special fare special train (08567) will leave Visakhapatnam at 11 pm on January 10, 13, 17 and 20 (Saturday/ Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 3.45 am the third day.