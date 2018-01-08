THRISSUR: Drama lovers will remember ‘Atho Puratho’, the drama written and directed by Sivadas Poyilkavu which won the first prize in drama in 2010 and went on to be included in the collection of dramas Sivadas published under the same name. His ‘Pachaplavila’ and ‘Marupattu’ had also secured first in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

Sivadas Poyilkavu with the

students of Thiruvangoor HSS,

Kozhikode

Now, Sivadas made a comeback this year through his students of Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School Kozhikode with a new drama titled ‘Elipetti- A Play by Mullanpanni’, which deals with the dangers of fascism and communal attitude. They competed on Sunday against 35 teams which were in the fray and the results are awaited.

“People of every religion try to mostly send their kids to an institution run by that particular religion. This attitude will only divide future generation more and defeat the purpose of the ideals on which our nation was built,” said Sivadas. About his students, Sivadas said they were very talented. “Though there were some financial hurdles, we managed to dole out a great performance. Our props were all contributions from our old students. One could say this was the effort of several people associated with the school in the past and present,” he said.

Sivadas published two collections of dramas called ‘Atho Puratho’ and ‘Kanthariponnu’. In 2012 and 2015, his dramas ‘Kanthariponnu’ and ‘Kariveppila’, respectively, won second place in the Kerala State Kalolsavam.