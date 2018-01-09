THRISSUR: Despite the best efforts of the organisers to reduce the number of appeals at the 58th Kerala School Youth Festival, students and parents continued to flood the appeal committee with demands for better grades.While the higher appeal committee deals with applications from state participants, the lower appeal committee looks at applications from the district.

Heera K, of GHSS, Karakkurissy, Palakkad,

who won ‘A’ grade in Keralanadanam,

at the State School Youth Festival in

Thrissur on Monday

Many of the applications to the higher appeal committee came from dance events such as Kuchipudi and Thiruvathira. Of the total 187 appeals received by the committee, about 12 appeals were from the Kuchipudi event, while Thiruvathira accounted for 10 appeals.While the higher appeal committee received 1,735 appeals on day one, the number swelled to 2,432 on day two.

Eventually, the higher appeal committee upgraded 10 appeals, including those from Kathakali Sangeetham, Deshabhakthiganam and Tabla.The lower appeal committee received as many as 965 appeals. Of this, 153 appeals were upgraded and the applicants were allowed to participate in the event.

While `5,000 has to be submitted with every appeal to the lower appeal committee, `2,500 is collected by the higher appeal committee. If an appeal is successful, the amount is refunded.

Ten appeals found to be fake

T’Puram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has concluded ten of the appeals filed at the State School Arts Festival are fake. The Director of Public Instruction has been notified of the development for further action, the commission said on Monday. The commission had taken action when the first fake appeal came to its notice on January 5. The Crime Branch investigation is in progress, the commission said. Only 12 of the 170 appeals received this year have been allowed. In all 12 cases, clear violation of child rights was established, the commission said.