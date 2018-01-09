THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Catholic Church on Monday called off its plans to hold a protest fast outside the Secretariat after Forest Minister K Raju made it clear the government will not prevent worship inside the forest at Bonacaud.Raju, who held talks with Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam and other church leaders on the Bonacaud cross dispute, however, made it clear the government cannot allow any form of construction at the location.

“‘The government does not wish to prevent anyone from conducting worship. They can do so and return on special occasions like the annual pilgrimage. But no construction can be allowed. The court order regarding the status quo also stresses this,” Raju said.

On Sunday, the Neyyattinkara diocese had announced its plans to take out a march to the Secretariat and hold a fast on Tuesday against the police action on a rally taken out by the church to the forest the past week to reinstall a cross. “The church will take a final decision on the issue after holding talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The church does not intend to resort to any form of violence,” said Pakiam after the meeting.