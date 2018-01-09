KOZHIKODE: Writer Civic Chandran’s Facebook account was blocked on Monday after members of the CPM’s cyber wing allegedly reported against him. This happened hours after he wrote a personal post, criticising CPM members for attacking Congress MLA V T Balram, open to public.In a Facebook post on Sunday, the writer criticised the cyber attack against Balram and termed those actions as the “practice of Kannur politics in the cultural domain”.

“Communists can make any demeaning comments on Oommen Chandy or M K Gandhi suffice enough to tarnish their image. They can even use their names with regard to sex scandals. But the same won’t be entertained in return. This is practising Kannur politics in cultural domain,” he wrote.“Like any other Congress activists who have self-respect on their own, Balram would have made such a statement against A K Gopalan after getting frustrated,” he added.

Chandran told Express that he had not written anything in support of the Congress legislator.“I have mentioned it clearly that the remarks of Balram against AKG were irresponsible, and differences of age in love affairs or marriage isn’t sexual abuse,” he said, adding that the CPM’s cyber members had misinterpreted his statement.

He revealed that he had received a lot of derogatory comments and messages after the post. “I even received a death threat over phone on Sunday night. But I have no complaints,” he said, adding that his account was blocked a few hours after the post was made open to public.

Balram should retract his words; CPM should correct itself: Chandy

T’Puram: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday said Congress MLA V T Balram should retract his statements and take down the FB posts issued on late CPM leader A K Gopalan. “That being said, the CPM, too, should undergo corrections. Intolerance and violence in the name of the statement cannot be approved,” Chandy told reporters, referring to the attack on the MLA’s office by cadres of the Left outfit shortly after his comments against the CPM stalwart on Facebook.

“I couldn’t but laugh while going through a Facebook post of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had flayed Balram’s comments,” Chandy said. Balram had stirred up a hornet’s nest via his comments on the morality of the CPM stalwart, referring to his second marriage.

While Congress leaders like Chandy are exercising caution on the MLA’s comments, the issues the latter raised is raging on different levels and independent critics and the BJP camp have started pulling out more skeletons from CPM’s closet. However, senior Congress leaders are not approving Balram’s controversial statement, even as they take strong exception to the CPM violence.