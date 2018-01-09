MALAPPURAM: A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Palakkad district police chief Pratheesh Kumar probing the discovery of five Claymore mines from the Bharathapuzha riverbed at Kuttippuram is visiting other states to gather details about mine manufacturing units and distribution. The locations are being kept secret for now.Five Claymore mines were recovered from the riverbed by the bomb squad. The mines were spotted by a local youth on Thursday. After seeing the objects, he alerted the police. The mines were taken to AR Camp in Malappuram.

The SIT conducted a dummy experiment at Kuttippuram bridge on Monday. Kumar said he wanted to check whether a person without help can throw a bag containing five mines to a distance of 50 metres from the bridge. The result proved to be negative. He said the experiment was only a part of examining various possibilities and a detailed collection of evidence will be done soon.

Experts from the National Security Guards, who visited Malappuram on Saturday, confirmed that the mines are live and were manufactured by the Indian Army.The police have sought the Army’s help to identify the mines, and experts from the Army’s technical wing are expected to visit Malappuram soon.