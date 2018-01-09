THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is all set to counter head on the alleged mishandling of the state’s coffers by the Left Government and its tactics of blaming GST and demonetisation for the ills plaguing the state’s financial position.Over the next two days, the party will hold state-wide stir over the slashing of plan funds earmarked for local bodies – which brought all development activities at the grassroots to a virtual standstill – and also the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Ordinance, viewed as an attempt to annexe powers of local bodies.

A Secretariat dharna, to be addressed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president M M Hassan among others, will be held on Tuesday. It will highlight the “grave situation confronting the state on the financial front.” Similar dharnas will be held on Wednesday at various panchayat offices in all districts, barring the state capital, under the aegis of mandalam committees.