MALAPPURAM: Children always run to their dear ones in moments of joy and sorrow, but they turn villains in their lives. As per the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ (KeSCPCR) analysis, 67 per cent of crimes against children were committed by persons acquainted with them. The analysis was carried in 2,093 cases, registered as per Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2016-2017.The analysis found victims were familiar with 1,663 suspects while cases were registered against 2,491. As many as 646 suspects did not have any relation or acquaintance with the victims.

The KeSCPCR study shows households are no more safe place for children. A total of 646 suspects (26 per cent) were victims’ neighbours, 197 (eight per cent) family members and 164 (seven per cent) relatives.

In educational institutions, 68 teachers (three per cent) were found guilty while 62 drivers (two per cent) were involved. Fifty-six lovers (two per cent) and 289 friends (12 per cent) were offenders. As many as 181 persons (seven per cent) were acquainted with the victims.

Experts point out several factors behind the grim scenario.

“Parents and teachers are least aware of the crimes against children. They should keep vigil and keep an eye on children. Systemic sensitisation of family along with teachers will help children become safe in all places,” said prominent child psychiatrist Dr Jayaprakash Raghavan.

He said abuse at young age gives children a bad message about sex and often leads to homosexuality.

Kozhikode District Child Protection Officer Sheeba Mumtaz said lack of sex education was a major factor behind the bad tendency. “We’ve to teach our children as well as elders about sexuality’s good and bad,” said Sheeba. According to her, creating awareness among children of their rights will reduce abuses from households and educational institutions.