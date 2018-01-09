KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held the financial capacity of the father has to be taken into consideration while determining the quantum of maintenance his daughter is entitled to get.The court issued the order on a petition by a 25-year-old Coimbatore native woman claiming an amount of `5 lakh from her father to meet the expenses of her marriage. She had approached the High Court after the Family Court in Palakkad dismissed her claim. Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, the HC Bench directed the father to pay an amount of `2 lakh to the petitioner towards her marriage expenses.

The petitioner argued under section 20 (1) of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, a Hindu is bound, during his or her lifetime, to maintain his or her legitimate or illegitimate children and his or her aged or infirm parents. The family court was wrong in coming to the conclusion that the petitioner earns money and she is not entitled to claim the expenses of her marriage from her father, the counsel submitted.

At the time of filing the petition, the petitioner was not married. Her marriage took place during the pendency of the petition. The fact she got married after filing the petition does not create any bar in claiming the expenses of the marriage from her father, the court said.

The family court denied the claim on the ground she gets `6,000 per month as rent from each of the two buildings owned by her. There is no reliable evidence to find she gets `12,000 per month as rent from the two buildings. Even assuming the petitioner or her mother was getting `12,000 per month as the rent is not a sufficient ground to reject the claim of the petitioner.

One can just imagine what amount the petitioner or her mother could have saved after meeting the daily expenses. Citing the Supreme Court verdicts, the High Court Bench pointed out that even in a case where the unmarried daughter is living with the mother, who is getting some income and is being looked after by her, she is entitled to claim maintenance from the father also, which includes the educational expenses and marriage expenses.

Daughter vs father

A 25-year-old Coimbatore native woman moved the High Court claiming an amount of D5 lakh from her father to meet the expenses of her marriage

Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, the HC Bench directed the father to pay and amount of D2 lakh to the petitioner towards her marriage expenses