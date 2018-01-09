MALAPPURAM: Two students died and seven others were injured after a truck ploughed into the group of students at Manimooli near Nilambur on Tuesday.

The two victims, Poovathinkal Fida (14) and Mohammed Shamil (8), as identified by the Vazhikkadavu police, are students at the Manimooli Christ King High School.

The tragic incident occurred when the truck coming to Edakkara from Karnataka lost control and ploughed into the group of students going to school.

Initial reports said the incident left 11 persons including ten students and one bike traveller injured.Police suspect the driver might have slept, which led to the accident.

The two victims were taken to a private hospital at Edakkara, but doctors there declared them brought dead. The bodies were later taken to Manjeri Medical College.

Persons with injuries were taken to Nilmabur Taluk Hospital and a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

A case has been registered against the truck driver by the Vazhikkadavu police.