THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked the families of those fishermen who are still missing post cyclone Ockhi to file a complaint at their nearest police station before January 15.

The government move is part of a last-ditch effort to accurately list the missing men and identify the close to 30 unidentified bodies recovered from the sea and kept at various hospital mortuaries.

The government intends to complete the DNA tests by January 22. Bodies not identified after the date will be buried as per rules. The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology has collected DNA samples from the bodies. The kin of the missing fishermen should cooperate with the DNA tests at the centre, the government said.