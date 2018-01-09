THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of former SIDCO managing director Saji Basheer, who is facing several vigilance cases, as managing director of KELPALM has kicked up a controversy even as Industries Minister A C Moideen has said the circumstances that led to the posting will be looked into.

The minister has sought the files related to the controversies when Saji Basheer was the MD of SIDCO.

oideen also said he would look into the lapses, if any, on the part of the department in representing the case against Basheer in the High Court. The minister is known to have called the files after it was alleged the government had not produced the respective controversial files before the court.

He said all the issues, including the order regularising Basheer, would be looked into. The minister had on Sunday said the appointment was given to comply with the High Court order. Basheer had approached the court against his expulsion from service when E P Jayarajan was the Industries Minister.

Though the government had stated that Basheer was not appointed as SIDCO MD on a regular basis, it had failed to establish the fact that he was neither appointed as permanent managing director nor was eligible for any claim or merit to be appointed in any other government organisations. Saji Basheer is facing several cases for alleged financial irregularities, irregular appointments in SIDCO and KSIE, land transaction among others.It is also learnt the government would file a review petition before the High Court.