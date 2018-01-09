KOCHI: Moral science, focusing on value education, may be included in the school syllabus from the next academic year. Following the intervention of ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan, the national president of the Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV), Education Minister C Raveendranath assured him the government will consider the idea of including value education in the syllabus of government and aided schools.

“The minister was very receptive to the idea. He told me the state will ‘examine’ the possibility of including value education in the school syllabus. The motto of FRNV, an NGO formed for the restoration of age-old values of the country, is to develop citizens who abide by the law and respect moral values,” said Sreedharan, the principal adviser to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

He said the FRNV team will help the government in developing the academic tools for facilitating value education.

“Our aim is to develop a non-religious, non-political and non-communal education system. FRNV opened its Kochi chapter last year. We also formed a special task force for implementing the core ideas we conceived for Kerala,” Sreedharan said. “Our task force has conducted a study on various private schools. We found they have included moral values classes in their syllabus. We need to introduce the same in government schools too. We also plan to convene a meeting with teachers, parents’-teachers’ associations and educational experts to collect their suggestions and recommendations,” he said.

Indiscipline on college campuses

Indiscipline on college campuses was another area the state needed to improve, Sreedharan said.

“We need to improve the academic atmosphere on college campuses. Last year, we saw various incidents on campuses, like student protesters burning a principal’s chair. We have consulted legal experts and they cited a few landmark judgments by the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court in this regard. It is clearly stated a few students cannot interrupt or deny the right to proper education of the majority of students. Principals have the right to take disciplinary action or seek police assistance against the troublemakers,” he said.

“After we came to know there is a Principal’s Council, we had invited all 85 principals, managers and Vice-Chancellors of colleges and universities in Ernakulam for a meeting. Sadly, only 20-25 persons turned up. We are planning to convene another meeting soon. Our team of legal experts will give a clear insight into the Principals’ rights and duties at the meeting,” Sreedharan said.

Mosquito menace

While assessing regional issues, the FRNV-Kochi chapter identified waterlogging and mosquito menace as two major issues faced by the residents of the city, Sreedharan said. “Our plan is to join hands with the Kochi Corporation to chalk out a solution for the issues,” he said. Initially, FRNV planned to collaborate with the Smart City Mission.

“But after a detailed assessment, we found out they are into some big projects and since mosquito menace and waterlogging depend on grassroots work, we decided to coordinate with the civic body. The government should take the initiative to solve these issues. A centralised mechanism is also needed to sort out issues like waste management,” Sreedharan said.