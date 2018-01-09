KASARGOD: The CPM’s renewed awe of North Korea was not a faux pas. Close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praising supreme leader Kim Jong-un for standing up to the ‘imperialistic’ US, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained to CPM leaders why the small country was investing heavily in arms.

“North Korea was forced to divert a large chunk of its resources to bolster its military because it faced existential threat from the US. The US is trying to destroy North Korea because the latter is in the process of setting up a socialist country,” Kodiyeri said after inaugurating the CPM’s district convention at the Kasargod Town Hall on Monday.

He said North Korea was a mineral rich country and if it was allowed to use all its resources without sanctions, it would become an important socialist economic power. “Foreseeing this, the US is trying to stall North Korea’s progress. It is arming South Korea to attack North Korea,” he said.While Kodiyeri’s speech may garner flak from critics and political rivals, it will delight birthday boy Kim Jong-un, who turned 34 on Monday.