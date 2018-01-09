SABARIMALA: Nirosh Kumar, 32, belonging to Chennai, was killed by a wild elephant near the Karimala pilgrim transit camp around 1.30 am on Monday.The pilgrim, who was with the other members of a pilgrim group from Chennai, was attacked and killed by the elephant when he was going to a nearby shop from his resting place.The Forest Department has imposed restrictions on the movement of pilgrims on the Erumeli-Azhuthakadavu-Karimala route and the Sathram-Sathram Pulmedu path to Sabarimala in the wake of the latest attack by the wild animal.

The forest authorities will not allow pilgrims to move beyond Koyikkakavau forest station at 2.30 pm, 10 km from Kalakeetty temple after Irimpoonnikkara.Already the pilgrims have been barred from going beyond Karimala to Pampa after 5 pm as the forest path is facing threat from wildlife, especially elephant herds even during day time.

Restrictions on the movement of pilgrims have been imposed on the traditional forest trekking path of Sathram-Pulmedu-Sannidhanam. The pilgrims will be allowed entry between 6.30 am and 10.30 am .

At Pulmedu, the pilgrims will not be allowed after 2.30 pm as they will not reach Sannidhanam before 5 pm if allowed entry after the cut-off time.