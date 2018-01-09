THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first United Nations Technology Innovation Lab (UNTIL) will be set up in Kerala to provide cutting-edge technological solutions in improving water quality, sanitation , mobility and agriculture, in March. The Lab will be housed in Thiruvananthapuram, said IT Secretary M Sivasankar. UNTIL labs create a platform for problem solving between the UN, private sector, academia and civil society, with the help of startups.

Each lab will concentrate on different thematic areas that are central to the need of the lab’s location. Though the state missed the chance to become the first UNTIL in the world due to bureaucratic hurdles created by the Ministry of External Affairs, the project has finally been cleared for setting up office here. The first lab was set up in Finland in December last year.