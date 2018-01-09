KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church Synod has appointed a five-member committee to resolve the issues linked to controversial land deal in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

The committee, headed by Archbishop Mathew Moolakkattu, will study the issue and find a solution to the problem, a Church spokesman said. The committee includes Bishops Mar Jacob Manathodath, Mar Thomas Chakyath, Mar George Madathikandathil, and Mar Antony Kariyil as members.

The decision to constitute a committee was made on the second day of the Synod which began at Mount St Thomas, the Church headquarters at Kakkanad on Monday.

The Presbyteral Council, a body of elected representatives of the priests in the Archdiocese on Sunday in written request had urged the Synod to discuss the matter and initiate steps to find a solution.

The priests had alleged that a commission appointed by the Archbishop to enquire the land business had found that there have been serious violations of canon and civil laws.

According to the priests, the commission found that revenue from the sale of 3.06 acres of the land in the city was expected to fetch Rs 27 crore as per the understanding, but officially only Rs 9 crore had been shown as sale proceeds.