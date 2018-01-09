KOCHI: Amid a raging controversy over the land deal in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam -Angamaly in which Syro Malabar Church head Mar George Cardinal Alencherry is facing allegations of corruption, the 26th conference of the Syro Malabar Synod began here on Monday. Cardinal Alencherry inaugurated the Synod being held at Mount St Thomas, the Church headquarters at Kakkanad.

The Synod meeting gains significance in the wake of the controversial land deal which resulted in a massive loss for the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese. A section of priests had come out in public against the Cardinal. The Synod attended by 59 bishops of the Church is the first to be held after the controversy broke out.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterial Council of the Archdiocese on Sunday had dispatched a letter to the Synod secretary urging the matter be discussed at the synod. In the letter, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the Presbyteral Council, said the land scam had ‘shaken the conscience’ of the Syro-Malabar Church. “The entire Church and society are awaiting the Synod’s constructive intervention in this regard,’’ it said.



The Synod will conclude on January 13 with the valedictory function of the silver jubilee celebration of the elevation of Syro-Malabar Church as a Major Archi Episcopal Church. Earlier, a meeting of the Presbyterial council scheduled for last Thursday had been put off after a group of laity forcibly prevented the Cardinal from attending it.