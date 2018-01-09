THRISSUR: Having launched actresses such as Divya Unni, who ruled the roost in the early 2000s, and Ambili Devi, who won over Malayalee hearts with her stellar performances in TV serials and a few movies, every new face that director Vinayan introduces is much-awaited and keenly observed. During their school days, both these actresses had been constant figures at the Kerala School Youth Festival and had bagged many prizes.

Niharika Mohan, the new name in a long list of Vinayan’s discoveries, owned the stage as she performed Nangyarkoothu at the festival on Monday. She won A grade in the competition in the HSS category. “Meeting Niharika was pure coincidence,” recalled Vinayan. “I had gone for a function in Kannur, and due to time constraints, I had decided to leave early. However, they called me up to tell me that a girl, along with her family, had been waiting to get her prize since morning.”

Vinayan said he decided to stay back for a bit and saw Niharika’s performance in drama and mono act. “I was impressed, but I only told her that she did well. Later, when I decided to do the movie Chalakkudikkaran Changathi, I needed three heroines. Niharika was the first face that came to my mind for the character of Mrinalini and eventually she proved me right,” said Vinayan.

On the day of the Nangyarkoothu competition, Niharika was supposed to attend a movie shoot. But it was rescheduled so that she could participate in the event. “She reminds me of Kavya Madhavan and I hope she succeeds in her career like Kavya did,” he added.Niharika is the daughter of Mohanan, a drama artiste, and Shyni. They live in Chokli near Mahe. “I am glad to have reached so far. My parents are proud of me and that is all I want,” said Niharika.