THRISSUR: The violin competition witnessed a tight race among the contenders who had already made a name for themselves in the world of music. Seventeen-year-old Gokul V S, who won ‘A’ grade in the HSS category on Monday, has already been part of 300 concerts and was performing on stage since he was studying in Class III. “Right from the time he was two-and-a-half years old, Gokul had shown an affinity to music. I used to train him initially. Now, he is training under Violin Vidushi Padmasree A Kanyakumari and Violin Vidwas Edapally Ajithkumar.

He had won first in violin competition in the state Kalolsavam for the past four years,” said Surendran Alankode, Gokul’s paternal uncle. Gokul had received the Bharat Ratna M S Subbalakshmi Fellowship for music, instituted by the Sree Shanmughananda Sabha, in Mumbai in 2015-17. He was also selected as the best violinist in “Rising Star Series 2016’ conducted by the Shanmughananda Sabha.

For Dr Vijayakumar and his wife Indira, the parents of P V Saiprasad and P V Sainandan who were in the fray for violin competition, the joy had doubled since the children’s performance was roundly applauded by the audience. Both Saiprasad and Sainandan, who participated in the HSS category and HS category respectively, won ‘A’ grade. They had earlier won the Augustine Joseph Memorial Award instituted in the name of singer K J Yesudas’s father. Students of Aluva Vidhyadhiraja Vidyanilayam, they have also has received the Central Government scholarship (CCRT). The violin competition also saw many budding talents enthralling the audience with their impressive performances.