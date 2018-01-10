PALAKKAD: Congress MLA V T Balram, who is under fire for stoking controversy by his remarks on Communist stalwart AKG (A K Gopalan), has now chosen to attack the nonagenarian CPM leader V S Achuthanandan by saying the world not only belongs to the old and the infirm who enjoy all perks at government expense, but also to the youth.

Balram made the comment in a Facebook post following V S Achuthanandan’s article in the party mouthpiece Desabhimani titled ‘When Amul babies take centre stage’.

Earlier, Balram had questioned the age difference between AKG and Susheela Gopalan and also the fact that he had married the second time when he was legally wedded to his first wife. His comments saw Achuthanandan also joining the issue by writing an article which appeared on Tuesday. Balram criticised Achuthanandan’s statement where he equated Gandhiji and AKG. Balram said on the one hand VS was trying to extrapolate that raking up the issue of AKG’s second marriage amounted to a “personal attack on individual freedom”, and at the same time VS was covertly trying to drag Gandhiji into the controversy which was sheer “double standards’.

Balram said the former Chief Minister had followed a policy of “peeping” into the personal lives of his political adversaries.

“I have no qualms in being referred to as ‘Amul baby’ since you yourself have mentioned it was in continuation of you calling the all-India president of the Congress ‘Amul baby’,” he said.

“I am proud of your remark against me. But Achuthanandan should remember one thing. This world does not only belong to the old and infirm who live in government bungalows, drive around in state cars, enjoy perks of cabinet rank and have an entourage of personnel staff but also to the young members of society,” said the MLA.

VS terms Balram ‘Amul baby’

T’Puram: Congress MLA VT Balram, who’s in the eye of a storm over his remarks on A K Gopalan, drew flak from CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan on Tuesday. Terming the young legislator ‘Amul Baby’, VS urged the Congress leadership to correct Balram for his remark on social media. In a detailed article on the editorial page of CPM mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’ on Tuesday, the former chief minister said the term Amul Baby would be suitable for the young Congress MLA who attacked a Communist stalwart like AKG.