THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, under fire for keeping away from the office to attend party conferences, landed in another soup following a government decision to pay for his helicopter trip from a party conference venue to the state capital to meet the Central team that came to assess Ockhi damage, from the state exchequer.

With government sanctioning `8 lakh for the trip from the Disaster Relief Fund kicking up a row, the Chief Minister’s Office hurriedly directed the Revenue Secretary to cancel the order. The order was issued on January 6 to pay for the trip from Thrissur to the state capital and back.