THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A collective move, with the knowledge of the party leadership but projected as a perceived demand from the lower ranks, is gradually shaping up within the CPM to bring the Kerala Congress (M) to the Left fold.

The CPM state leadership is of the firm view that the KC(M) will have to be part of the LDF in the long run. Pitching for Mani’s entry to the Left front, the ongoing CPM district conferences have been raising the demand. However considering the stiff opposition from the CPI, which is worried about losing its prominence in the Left front, the CPM has decided to go slow till the Party Congress in April. Meanwhile attempts will be on to take the CPI into confidence.

The CPM leadership is confident that, in the long run, the Kerala Congress (M) would be part of the Left fold. However the CPM is yet to chalk out the strategies to deal with the CPI which has made its opposition to taking KC(M) amply clear more than once. “In all probability, the KC(M) will switch over to our side by the next election. Such a political decision would become unavoidable by then. Of course, considering the Left front’s agitations against Mani in the bar bribery scam, having him in the LDF would be an embarrassment,” admitted a senior CPM leader.

The CPI has made it clear that no way the Left front can take the Mani-led Kerala Congress into the Left front. During its ongoing district conferences, the CPI state leadership has publicly rejected the move to attract the KC(M) to the LDF terming it against the Left front’s view.

The CPI has made it categorically clear that as of now the Left front is not in need of inducting KC(M). “For any political party following Left ideals, such a move cannot be accepted. For it’s against the very ideologies that the Left front upholds,” said senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

Even while the two Left parties differ over the move to induct KC(M) to the LDF, a final decision would be made only after the party Congresses of the CPI and CPM to be held in April. The CPM is hopeful that if the CPI is convinced of the political advantages once Kerala Congress joins the LDF, the latter may soften its stance. The CPI could be worried of losing its position in the LDF. But they should be able to look at the political advantages during election. Having KC(M) in Left front, could prove to be beneficial for the CPI in certain constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha poll, pointed out a CPM leader.

Left thinker N M Pearson termed it a tactical move by the CPM. “It could be beneficial for the party in two ways - One to put control over the CPI which has been raising issues against the Left Government. Also it will prevent Mani moving to the NDA,” he observed.

Even while the two Left parties differ over the move to induct KC(M) to the LDF, a final decision would be made only after the party Congresses of the CPI and CPM to be held in April.

The CPM is hopeful that if the CPI is convinced of the political advantages once Kerala Congress joins the LDF, the latter may soften its stance.