KANNUR: The CPM has removed K K Preman from the post of Panur local committee secretary on Tuesday. Preman, who courted controversy last week, when he appeared along with local RSS leaders in the inaugural function of Sevabharathi at Panur, had put the district leadership in the dock when the party was having a tough time battling the RSS in the area.

As the incident created confusion among the cadre, Panur area secretary K E Kunhabdulla had clarified that the party was not aware of the programme and duly sought an explanation from him.

The area committee meeting convened on Tuesday attended by district secretary P Jayarajan decided to remove Preman from all the elected posts in the party.