THRISSUR: At a time when increasing number of appeals have turned out to be a bane for organisers of the Kerala State School Youth Festival, here is one girl who never chose to appeal despite missing out on a chance to represent her school at the state-level five years in a row. For five consecutive years, Devika Suresh, a student of Girideepam Bethany High School in Vadavathoor, Kottayam, did she take the appeal route to attend the state fest. But rather than appealing, she worked harder and reached the state fest for the first time this year. And she made quite the impression, scoring A in three closely-fought dance competitions.

Devika bagged the top grade in Kerala nadanam, bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. What makes her success sweeter is the fact she participated in the events in quick succession without taking rest, as performance by contestants who came via appeal delayed the events. So by the time one competition in which she was participating got over, it was time to perform in the next.

Interestingly, Devika has been participating in the youth festival since she was an upper primary student. On why neither her parents nor she appealed despite bagging second place for five years, Devika said, “I believed there was no need for it. I came first at the district competition at the upper primary group. I believed in myself and was never disappointed for not getting through to the state level.”