SABARIMALA: The annual ‘Pettathullal’ ceremony, one of the important events of the Marakavilakku festival, at Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple, will be held on Thursday. The ceremony, to be celebrated in memory of the victory of Lord Ayyappa over demoness Mahishi, will be held from Erumeli Petta Sastha temple to Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple by teams belonging to Ambalappuzha and Alangattu.

The ‘Pettathullal’ offering by the 500-member Ambalappuzha team led by 90-year-old Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair will begin from Erumeli Petta Sastha temple after witnessing ‘Krishnaparunthu’ on the sky above the temple at noon.Led by caparisoned elephants and playing temple percussion instruments, the team members, pasting colours on the forehead will dance to the tune of ‘chendamelam’ and ‘pandimelam.’

The ‘Pettathullal’ offering by the 300-member Alangattu team will begin from Erumeli Petta Sastha temple after witnessing a ‘star’ above the sky of the temple at 2.30 pm. Pasting sandalwood pulp on the forehead of the team members, the Alangattu team will be received in front of the Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple by the TDB president and members.