KOCHIl: The Synod of the Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church Synod has appointed a five-member bishops’ committee to look into and find a solution to the issue pertaining to the controversial land deal rocking the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The committee has Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt as its convenor and Bishops Mar Jacob Manathodath, Mar Thomas Chakyath, Mar George Madathikandathil and Mar Antony Kariyil as members. The Synod has asked the committee to hold necessary discussions to find out a solution to the issue.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken on the second day of the Synod, which began at Mount St Thomas, the Church headquarters, at Kakkanad on Monday.

The Presbyteral Council, a body of elected representatives of the priests in the Archdiocese, had on Sunday sent a missive to the Synod to discuss the matter and initiate steps to find a solution. A meeting of the Presbyteral Council scheduled for last Thursday to discuss the matter was postponed after a group of laymen prevented Cardinal George Alencherry from attending it.