THRISSUR: Snail mail may have gone out of fashion, but stamps have become a surprise hit at the Kerala School Youth Festival thanks to the Department of Post’s unique initiative.

The department has set up a stall at the main venue where personalised sheets of postage stamps called ‘My Stamp’ are sold. The stamps are personalised by printing a thumbnail photo of the customer as well as images and logos of institutions, artworks, heritage buildings, etc.

Thrissur Head Post Office postmistress Elsy P K said the facility was introduced for students who received A grade at the festival. Visitors can also get personalised stamps. Parvathy, a student who received A grade, was excited to have a personalised stamp with her name and photo.