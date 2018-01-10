KANNUR: Nine bombs were recovered from a vacant house at Central Elankotte, Panur, on Tuesday.

The bombs were found by the workers who were cleaning up the house of Vaniyankanti Abdul Rahman.

The bombs were kept in a big shopper. It was hidden in the attic of the kitchen.

The house has been lying vacant for the past twenty years. After the Panur police were informed, a team reached the spot and took the bombs to the police station. According to the police, the powerful bombs were made recently.