KANNUR: Of the four bodies found at Azheekkal, during the search for the fishermen who went missing during the Cyclone Ockhi mishap, two were identified after DNA tests, said the coastal police on Tuesday.

Those who are identified are Kottappurath Joy, 34, of Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Maria Dasan,62, of Puthur, Tamil Nadu.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital. As the DNA test result came out positive, relatives of Joy reached the hospital.

The information regarding DNA tests have already been passed on to the relatives of Maria Dasan also, said tahsildar M V Sajeevan.

Fisheries assistant director K Ajitha and other staff were at the hospital to oversee the proceedings.