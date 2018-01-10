THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday posted the pronouncement of order on the leakage of the chargesheet in the actor abduction case to January 17.

Actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, had moved a petition citing the leakage of the chargesheet’s contents to the media at this stage will affect the final judgement.

He had requested the court to seek an explanation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this regard.

The Ernakulam Rural police have started booking media houses, which published the witness statements submitted by the SIT along with the chargesheet in the case.

The action followed by a report by Circle Inspector Baiju Paulose, who headed the SIT, citing the court had already issued a directive to hold in-camera proceedings in the case and the leaking of witness statements through the media made them vulnerable to being threatened by the accused.