THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On December 26, when a Central team arrived to assess the Ockhi damage, the CM was in Thrissur to attend the CPM’s district conference. He travelled by a helicopter to Thiruvananthapuram to meet the Central delegation. After meeting them, he also chaired the Cabinet meeting. Later, he flew back to Thrissur where the district conference was going on.

Revenue and Disaster Management additional chief secretary P H Kurian said the order will be cancelled on Wednesday. The Chief Minister’s office has asked to cancel the order and it would be done on Wednesday, he said. Meanwhile, the CMO said it was not aware if there was any diversion of funds.

The January 6 order by the Disaster Management Department directed the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to release and disburse `8 lakh under SDRF. The order has been issued in view of the DGP’s letter regarding the payment for the helicopter trip of the CM.

The DGP in his letter to the government said a helicopter was hired from M/s Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd for the to and fro journey of the Chief Minister from Nattika Cotton Mill Helipad, Thrissur district to Thiruvananthapuram on December 26 in connection with the visit of the Central team to assess Ockhi damage. The aviation company had submitted an invoice of `13.09 lakh and, after negotiations, it was fixed at `8 lakh, the order said.