THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poaching is all set to start, both in the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF. While the LDF is close to bringing M P Veerendra Kumar and the JD(U) faction under Sharad Yadav back into its fold with plum offers, the UDF is keen to compensate the possible loss by wooing BJP ally BDJS. Opposition leaders are also staying in touch with a faction in the Kerala Congress as K M Mani’s supporters are expecting their Left switch.

As Lok Sabha polls are set to happen next year, Kerala is vital for the CPM, with fears of Tripura going the West Bengal way forcing the party to focus more on the state. After showing JD(U) and RSP the door from LDF, CPM seems to have a rethink, in an essentially bipolar politics.

The recent CPM district conferences expressed the wish of taking KC (M) on board. But it is not yet clear as there is no unanimity in the regional outfit. Apparently, the Catholic Church also stands divided.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who played a key role in roping in the JD(U) and RSP to the UDF, was at a loss about M P Veerendra Kumar’s moves.

‘He has promised to speak to us before taking any crucial decision. He’s yet to give a call,’’ Chandy, who had taken the lead role in sorting out the issues with the JD(U) many times in the recent past, told Express.

The CPM enticing KC (M) has also made the UDF wary as a Left move by its former long-time ally, which has preferred to stay single for more than a year, could upset their plans in Central Travancore. However, the big divide within that party could dampen the CPM hopes of pulling off a political coup. Also, the opposition of the CPI might make the migration difficult.

The LDF leadership has made it clear it will have no truck with community-based organisations, slamming the doors at BDJS, even as it commands a four per cent vote share, going by the last Assembly poll figures. If the BJP is not able to keep BDJS in good humour, it may go the UDF way.

In the past

2009: Janata Dal faction led by M P Veerendra Kumar leaves the LDF and migrates to UDF ahead of the Lok Sabha polls while a group in JD(S) stays with the Left

2014: RSP, incensed by the ‘ugly creature’ remarks by then CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan against N K Premachandran, dumps the LDF, joins the UDF, and merges with the RSP(B). Premachandran wins the Kollam Lok Sabha seat as a UDF candidate

2011-2016: CPM MLA M Selvaraj resigns from the party and the Assembly, joins the UDF fold and wins the Neyyattinkara bypoll on a Congress ticket