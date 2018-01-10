THRISSUR: At the State Kalolsavam participation, let alone winning, comes at a price, quite literally. And it is increasing with each passing year which is worrying parents.

Sample this: For a student to present bharatanatyam on stage, his or her parents have to spend anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. This includes costumes, fee of the dance teacher, separate fee for song writing and composition, make-up and the like. Accommodation and travel expenses are extra, which all school may not be able to provide. For a group dance comprising eight students, the expense comes to around Rs 50,000 for each student, taking the team’s budget to a whopping Rs 4 lakh!

“We cannot ask institutions to spend less. One thing is assured though. That is, the fest is held as per the manual which clearly states marks are awarded for the ‘performance’ of participants and not for costumes and the like. Art should be presented without extravagance,” said Education Minister C Raveendranath. Besides burdening parents, the extravagance of the event also forces cash-strapped schools or districts to spend big so that they do not look small in front of the giants.

There are students who participate in most of the events which means spending a massive amount of money. But most parents, while displeased, have stopped complaining and started going with the flow.

Take the case of Sati (name changed), a mother who was waiting backstage as her daughter participated in the ‘nangyarkoothu’ event at the fest. Hailing from a lower middle-class family, teaching the girl ‘nangyarkoothu’ was itself costly for Sati. The child did get on stage, but not before Sati spent Rs 60,000 on her dance lessons and costumes. The money is more than a parent might have to spend on the education of their child even in an aided school.

But Sati said she was ready to bear the expenses. “What other option do we have? We want what is best for our kids. The extravagance has become a part of the event and everyone keeps increasing their fee and the rent of the clothes and props according to the change in the ‘market’,” said Sati.