THRISSUR: For Bharadwaj Subramaniam, winning has become a habit. In 2016, he bagged first in the classical music competition in the state school youth festival. He repeated the performance in 2017. This year, too, was no different for the Class 10 student of Sreekrishnapuram Higher Secondary School, as he scored A grade in the event and continued his winning streak.

Hailing from the family of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and as the grandson of Vellinezhi Subramaniam Bhagavathar, both famous carnatic singers from Palakkad, it was natural for Bharadwaj to have a talent for singing.

He learned singing from his father Vellinezhi Subramaniam, who has judged the school festival and is a known classical singer. For Bharadwaj, the school festival provides him a platform to express what he learned. Through listening and practising singing, he aims to expand his knowledge base.