MALAPPURAM: Two students died and five others were injured while a 12-wheeler truck rammed into a crowd at Manimooli near Nilambur on Tuesday morning. The incident also left the truck driver and an autorickshaw driver injured.

The Vazhikkadavu police have identified the victims as Fida Mol, 14, daughter of Abbas, from Alappoyil and Mohammed Shamil, 9, son of Faisal Babu, from Randam Paadam. The victims are students of Christ King High School at Manimooli. Fida was a class IX student while Shamil was studying in third standard. The police said Fida was walking to the school while Shamil was on his way to school in an autorickshaw, which was hit by the truck.

The accident, according to the Vazhikkadavu police, occurred as the truck driver lost control over the vehicle after he suffered a stroke. Truck driver Musthafa, 64, from Pathayikkara, was later taken to Nilambur District Hospital with ailments owing to stroke. The driver was later referred to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

Student dies in road accident

Kasargod: A class XII student, who was seriously injured in a road accident, died at the hospital on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Sattar, 16, son of Ayesha and Abdul Hamid of Kollambadi, in Kasargod.

3 injured in road accident

T’Puram: Three students were injured at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday after a truck lost control hitting the students and four vehicles. The students, identified as Akhil, 18, Sreejith, 18, and another 14-year-old, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.