THRISSUR: Gaayathri Menon mesmerised the crowd with her golden voice and scored A grade in all the 10 events in which she participated at the 58th Kerala School Youth Festival.

While the student from BSS Gurukulam at Alathur in Palakkad scored A grade in six individual events, the other four came in group events. Undoubtedly, she was the star singer at the youth festival in the high school category. Gaayathri, who started taking part in arts festivals as a UKG student, owes credit to her mother Beena Ramesh, a music teacher at Ananganadi HSS in Ottapalam.

She won individual A grade in Malayalam poem recitation, classical music, Ashtapathi, Kathakali Sangeetham, Sanskrit song and Chambu Prabhashanam. In the group events, her team won A grade in Malayalam, Urdu and Sanskrit group song, and Vande Mataram. “Singing is my passion and I will continue to pursue it by taking up the profession of a language or arts teacher,” said Gaayathri.

“Participating in 10 events was exhausting. But eventually, all the hard work has paid off.”It is not for the first time that Gaayathri is being recognised. She had been a finalist in ‘Sun Singer’, a talent show on Sun TV, and was also noted for her singing skills in Surya TV’s ‘Bol Baby Bol’ contest. She has been the Kalathilakam at the Sanskriti fest for five straight years.